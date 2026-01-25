Nampally furniture shop fire: Rescuers recover bodies of all five persons trapped in building

HYDERABAD: Five deceased persons found in Bacha's furniture shop at Nampally on Sunday, as rescue operations were concluded over 20 hours after the fire broke out.

The body of Bebi (44) was the first to be found. Rescuers found her body at the building's staircase at around 9:15 am. Later, the bodies of Akhil (7), Praneeth (11), Mohammed Imtiaz (26), and Syed Habib (40) were found.

The two children and Imtiaz died of suffocation while Bebi and Habib succumbed to severe burns.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Osmania General hospital (OGH) for postmortem examination.

More than 200 fire department officials, and another 300 from departments including police, NDRF, GHMC and water board officials were engaged in the rescue operations.