Nampally furniture shop fire: Smoke, silence and that sinking feeling

HYDERABAD: As thick smoke rose from the Bacha’s furniture shop in Nampally on Saturday, families of five missing persons sat outside the building, watching rescue teams struggle to enter the structure.

Among those feared trapped were two brothers, Praneeth Kumar, 11, and Akhil, 7. Their mother Lakshmi said the boys had stayed back as there was no school that day. “When I came home around 12.30 pm, Akhil was eating guava. Praneeth had gone to the terrace to fly kites,” she said. “I told them not to go out. A little later, the fire started.”

Bebi, who worked as a watchwoman, lived in the cellar of the building with her children. Her son, Sameer Khan, said the family had been staying there for four years. “When the smoke started, I called my mother. She said she was coming out. After that, there was no response,” he said.

Workers at the shop said Syed Habib, a driver who had been working there for about 10 years, went inside to help rescue others but did not return. Mohammed Imtiaz, another employee, was also believed to be inside.

Outside the cordoned-off area, relatives waited through the afternoon as cranes broke window panes and water was sprayed from multiple directions. Each time smoke poured out of a broken window, families stood up, hoping for news.

“I was at work nearby when someone told me about the fire,” said Lakshmi. “By the time I reached here, the flames were too much and I could not go inside.” Officials said the heat and smoke inside the building remained intense for hours, delaying entry. As rescue teams continued their efforts, families remained seated on the roadside, waiting for any word from inside.