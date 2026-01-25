Narsingi Hub to be redeveloped as recreational destination

HYDERABAD: The Narsingi Hub along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road is set for a major makeover, with the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of HMDA, proposing to develop it into a public lifestyle and recreation destination through private participation.
Spread across an open area of 10,750 plus square yards, the project aims to integrate urban leisure, fitness and eco-friendly public infrastructure along the existing cycle track at Narsingi. The stretch has gradually evolved into a key mobility and recreation node on the ORR corridor, catering to cyclists, fitness enthusiasts and commuters.
Once operational, the hub is expected to function as a one-stop destination for food, fitness, leisure and cycling activities, enhancing the ORR corridor while offering citizens a well-maintained and inclusive public space. Emphasising green maintenance and urban aesthetics, the selected lessee must coordinate with the HMDA Urban Forestry Wing to maintain lawns, trees, shrubs and ornamental plants along the cycle track at the Narsingi Hub.
All facilities will be developed as temporary structures in line with National Building Code (NBC) norms to minimise ecological impact while maximising public utility. The facilities will remain operational during the 15-year lease period, with construction to be completed within eight months of the lease agreement. The upset price for the first-year lease has been fixed at `72.65 lakh.
Aligned with ORR’s non-motorised transport vision, the lessee will be responsible for maintaining the cycle docking station, coordinating with Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) operators, and facilitating regular public bicycling and community events.
Official sources said the project reflects a growing public-private partnership approach to activate underutilised urban spaces while reducing the government’s financial burden. All costs related to design, construction, approvals, power, water, taxes, operations and maintenance will be borne entirely by the selected agency.
The project also mandates free common parking for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars, 24x7 CCTV surveillance with a minimum 90-day data backup, and continuous maintenance of public convenience facilities.