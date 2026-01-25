Spirituality and success can coexist: Chinmaya Mission chief

HYDERABAD: Dispelling the notion that spirituality and material success are incompatible, Chinmaya Mission global head Swami Swaroopananda on Saturday said the real barrier was mental conditioning. “Spirituality is about integration, not separation. When young people grasp this, they can live productive, successful lives while remaining spiritually grounded,” he said at the inauguration of Chinmaya Experience, an AI-enabled spiritual experience zone.

Organised by Chinmaya Mission Greater Hyderabad as part of the Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission, the two-day programme at NTR Stadium blends spirituality with technology through AI- and VR-based installations. The venue also features stalls showcasing Chinmaya Vani publications, Uphaar merchandise and grassroots initiatives.

A key attraction is an immersive AI- and VR-driven stall. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Mission has unveiled its first AI-generated avatar of founder Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati, initially in Telugu, with plans to expand to eight more languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Odia and the four south Indian languages. The five-minute visual traces the founder’s life and teachings.

Reflecting on the Mission’s journey, Swami Swaroopananda said its Vedanta-based spiritual education remained relevant, particularly for the youth. ‘The Bhagavad Gita is not merely to be chanted, but enjoyed, lived and applied,’ he said.

Gita chanting today

Chinmaya Mission Greater Hyderabad will host a mega Bhagavad Gita chanting programme on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will grace the event, with around 50,000 participants of all age groups expected to chant sacred verses together.