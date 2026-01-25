Transplanting gives pigeonpea a winning edge

HYDERABAD: A small shift at the start of the farming season could deliver outsized gains for millions of pigeonpea growers. New research by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) shows that transplanting pigeonpea seedlings, instead of direct seeding, can raise yields by nearly 20%, cut climate risk and shorten crop duration.

“Transplanting helps the crop bypass its most vulnerable early stage in the field, resulting in stronger vigour, better root development and more efficient use of soil moisture under rainfed conditions,” a lead scientist from ICRISAT told TNIE.

The findings address a long-standing challenge in Indian agriculture: improving productivity in rainfed regions prone to erratic rainfall and early-season drought. In trials, average yields rose from about 2.5 tonnes per hectare under direct seeding to nearly 3 tonnes with transplanting. The method involves raising seedlings in protrays in a small nursery and shifting healthy plants to the field in sync with the first effective rains.

By starting the crop in a controlled environment, researchers say farmers can ensure uniform plant stands, stronger early growth and better tolerance to uneven rainfall. Pigeonpea, a key protein source and income crop for smallholders, is largely rainfed, yet national yields hover at just 0.8–0.9 tonnes per hectare, well below its realistic potential of 1.8–2.5 tonnes.

ICRISAT scientists attribute this gap to weak crop establishment rather than genetics. Long-term research since 2013, including trials across diverse agro-climatic zones, consistently showed transplanted crops outperforming direct-seeded ones under both excess and limited moisture.