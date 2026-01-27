Aishwarya Arjun: On set, he’s not my father — He’s the director

Walking into St Francis College for Women for YuvaFlare, actress Aishwarya Arjun was instantly transported back to her own college years. The familiar convent setting, the discipline in the air, and the warmth of the faculty evoked memories of a phase that shaped her both personally and creatively.
“It definitely takes me back to my academic days. I studied in an all-girls school and then an all-girls college, Stella Maris in Chennai, so the vibe is the same — the teachers, principals, that whole convent atmosphere. It’s very nostalgic. Coming here feels like revisiting a part of my life,” she said with a warm smile.
That sense of nostalgia deepened as she watched the students perform on stage. For Aishwarya, one memory from her own college days stands out even today — dance. She has been dancing since the third grade and was an active member of her college dance team, an experience she considers central to her formative years.
“I think my strongest college memories are from being part of the dance team,” she recalled, “When I saw them dance today, I realised something — they might not know it right now, but these are the best moments of their lives. When they look back years later, these are the memories they’re going to cherish the most.”
Those years, she reflected, were crucial in building confidence and self-expression. Dance, for her, was not just an extracurricular activity but a space where passion and identity came together — something she hopes today’s students recognise and fully live through while they have the chance.
The conversation soon shifted to her professional journey and her upcoming multilingual film Seetha Payanam, which has already generated significant buzz online. Reels from the song Ye Oorikelthave Pilla have been widely shared on social media, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.
One of the most discussed aspects of the project is that Aishwarya is collaborating with her father, actor-director Arjun Sarja. Addressing this dynamic, she was clear about the professional boundaries they maintain on set. “On the set, he’s not my father at all, he’s a director,” she said. At the same time, she acknowledged the advantage of working with someone who understands performance so deeply. “Because he is an actor himself, he understands the sensitivity of an actor. He’s an amazing person to work with, and you learn a lot from him,” she added.
Speaking about her role in Seetha Payanam, Aishwarya described it as one of her most layered performances so far. “This is a very different character for me,” she said, hinting at its emotional depth and maturity. While she remained guarded about specific details, she emphasised the relatability of the role. “It’s something that every girl will connect with, especially every Indian girl,” she shared.
What makes the film stand apart, she believes, is its emotional core. “There’s a lot of goodness in the story, values that feel honest and grounded. There isn’t a single villain in the film, which makes it very unique. That itself was exciting for me as an actor,” she concluded.