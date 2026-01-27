Aishwarya Arjun: On set, he’s not my father — He’s the director

One of the most discussed aspects of the project is that Aishwarya is collaborating with her father, actor-director Arjun Sarja. Addressing this dynamic, she was clear about the professional boundaries they maintain on set. “On the set, he’s not my father at all, he’s a director,” she said. At the same time, she acknowledged the advantage of working with someone who understands performance so deeply. “Because he is an actor himself, he understands the sensitivity of an actor. He’s an amazing person to work with, and you learn a lot from him,” she added.