Civic infrastructure top priority, says GHMC chief

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said Hyderabad is not just a city but a reflection of the aspirations of millions, and called upon all stakeholders to work together to provide better services to 1.34 crore citizens, while fulfilling both rights and responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution.
Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, in the presence of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and others, he said the state government is according top priority to sanitation to keep the city neat and clean.
The GHMC chief added that a clean Hyderabad can be achieved only with active citizen participation, and said cleanliness is the foundation of urban health.
In 2025, GHMC secured sixth rank at the national level in Swachh Survekshan, achieved seven-star Garbage Free City status, and received Water+ and ODF re-certification.
He said the commissioning of Waste-to-Energy, RDF, Bio-CNG and C&D waste processing plants has strengthened solid waste management.
The Commissioner said major infrastructure projects under H-CITI, including RoBs, RuBs and flyovers, are being taken up to reduce traffic congestion and improve urban mobility. Under Vanamahotsavam, 25 lakh saplings were planted across Greater Hyderabad and 40 new landscaped parks were developed. Green buffer zones were created to improve air quality.
He said a comprehensive stormwater Master Plan for the core urban region is being prepared.
Digital governance initiatives such as GIS-based property surveys, online tax payments, AI-based attendance, GPS vehicle tracking and stormwater mapping are improving transparency and service delivery.
He appealed to citizens to pay taxes on time to accelerate Hyderabad’s development and to cooperate with GHMC for a clean, healthy and fast-growing city.
GHMC has handed over cheques amounting to 855 crore to 7,127 Self Help Groups during the current financial year.