Civic infrastructure top priority, says GHMC chief

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said Hyderabad is not just a city but a reflection of the aspirations of millions, and called upon all stakeholders to work together to provide better services to 1.34 crore citizens, while fulfilling both rights and responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, in the presence of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and others, he said the state government is according top priority to sanitation to keep the city neat and clean.

The GHMC chief added that a clean Hyderabad can be achieved only with active citizen participation, and said cleanliness is the foundation of urban health.

In 2025, GHMC secured sixth rank at the national level in Swachh Survekshan, achieved seven-star Garbage Free City status, and received Water+ and ODF re-certification.

He said the commissioning of Waste-to-Energy, RDF, Bio-CNG and C&D waste processing plants has strengthened solid waste management.