Dr K Anand Kumar: A book allows them to be treasured forever

When asked what he hopes readers feel after finishing the book, Dr Anand said that he wants them to walk away with reassurance. “It will be very inspirational to them. It gives hope that there is an opportunity for all. And there are many lessons in this on how you would lead a happy and contented life.That’s very important. It’s not the money or anything. It’s just many lessons in this book that would really tell why it is very important to lead a very contented life,” he expressed.

The way the book was written mirrors its spirit. Much of it was typed during waiting hours at airports or while flying, often sent as messages to his own phone. “I never sat on my study desk and wrote,” he recalled, adding that he wanted the language to remain simple and unchanged, just as it first came to him.

By the end of the conversation, it felt like Road To Anand was really an extension of Dr Anand Kumar himself. Unhurried and honest, the book quietly reminds you that contentment is built over time, through everyday choices, missteps and learnings, and that a fulfilled life often looks simpler than we imagine.