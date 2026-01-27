Letting silence do the talking

When the conversation turns to acting and the roles she wants to explore next, her answer is thoughtful and grounded: “I think I’ve enjoyed comedy enough. Comedy roles, sentimental roles, mother-loving, homely roles — I’ve tried them, and they’ve challenged me.” Now, she wants to return to something more elemental. She continues, “I want to get back to the rural scape — the normal, very authentic characters. Not good, bad, or ugly, just natural, real-life characters. Those are missing on screen, and that would be a challenge for any actor.”