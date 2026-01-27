Māori Haka finds a stage in Hyderabad

Showcasing a powerful legacy of unity, discipline, and ancestral pride, the Haka, the traditional Māori ceremonial dance from New Zealand, has earned a devoted global following. Rooted in storytelling and collective memory, the performance reflects generations of cultural continuity. As the group brought their electrifying performance to Hyderabad, CE spoke to Tukitersngi Curtis, head of the troupe, on the significance of the Haka, following their showcase at The Park, Hyderabad.
Excerpts
What is the prominence of Haka performance?
For us, everything begins with family. The Haka is deeply rooted in storytelling, genealogy, teaching, methodology, and the core values of our indigenous people. We believe we belong to the ancestral line of New Zealand, and this performance is a way of honouring that lineage.
What makes this performance special?
The songs and dances connect us to one another and to our land. What audiences see in India is exactly what we perform in our schools, villages, and even on competition floors. The language, the music, and the movements are the same — nothing is altered. These songs are our signature. We practice every day because this is our identity. It’s in our DNA, and that’s why our connection to it is so strong.
How many members are part of the group?
There are about 10 performers here, while the larger performing group has around 40 members. But our extended family consists of nearly 500 people. Ideally, we like to perform with everyone. Even when they’re not physically present, we include them through dialogue, instruction, and shared participation in the performance.
How long have you been practising the Haka?
I’ve been doing this since I was very young. I am 52 years now, and for over 100 years, my ancestors have practised the Haka. It is deeply embedded in our culture.
What is the significance of the costume and makeup?
The facial markings and designs are connected to our ancestry and history — how our people lived, travelled, were nourished, and educated others. The patterns depict our journey and migration from Hawaiki to New Zealand. The colours represent the environment and the elements. Our culture is deeply spiritual and shaped by nature — rivers, oceans, mountains, rocks, and the land itself. Everything we receive comes from nature and our ancestors.
How do you preserve this tradition?
Through song and dance. What you see, feel, hear, and experience keeps the culture alive. Recording, writing, and storytelling are also important ways of preservation.
What does the Haka mean to you personally?
It means everything. It is my identity and my pride. My ancestors created a path for us to connect with the world. Today, that connection extends to India — building partnerships, sharing indigenous culture, and creating a direct line between Māori people and Indian audiences. The Haka tells me who I am, where I come from, and where I belong in this world.