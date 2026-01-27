Māori Haka finds a stage in Hyderabad

What is the prominence of Haka performance?

For us, everything begins with family. The Haka is deeply rooted in storytelling, genealogy, teaching, methodology, and the core values of our indigenous people. We believe we belong to the ancestral line of New Zealand, and this performance is a way of honouring that lineage.

What makes this performance special?

The songs and dances connect us to one another and to our land. What audiences see in India is exactly what we perform in our schools, villages, and even on competition floors. The language, the music, and the movements are the same — nothing is altered. These songs are our signature. We practice every day because this is our identity. It’s in our DNA, and that’s why our connection to it is so strong.