Out of box thinking will take you far, Telangana govt's advisor NVS Reddy tells students

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the challenges faced by the country due to adverse external factors, Telangana government’s Urban Transport Advisor NVS Reddy urged management practitioners and MBA students to develop out-of-the-box thinking, embrace innovation and contribute to accelerating the nation’s progress.

Elaborating on the challenges involved in making India a $30 trillion economy and Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047, he advised management professionals to strive for excellence in their respective fields and serve as an inspiration to the younger generation.

Participating as the chief guest at the Osmania University MBA Alumni annual general body meeting held on Tuesday, NVS Reddy addressed a large gathering of management practitioners and MBA students on leadership qualities and skills. He illustrated the risks and on-the-spot decisions he took while resolving numerous challenges during the execution of the highly complex Hyderabad Metro Rail project in PPP mode.

He emphasised the need for adequate domain knowledge, quick decision-making abilities, courage of conviction, integrity, empathy and strong communication skills to become successful leaders. He also explained some of the unique features and contributions of the Hyderabad Metro that are now being emulated by other metro projects across the country.

Later, he distributed merit certificates to toppers of the recently concluded MBA programme.