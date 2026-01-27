Rescuers battle darkness to save nine workers stranded in Hyderabad lake

HYDERABAD: The Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) played the role of a true Apathbandhu (lifesaver) by rescuing nine workers stranded in Mir Alam Lake near the Zoo Park.

The workers, including two engineers and seven labourers, were stranded after their boat engine failed while returning from work. Navigating pitch darkness amid dense water hyacinth and fears of crocodiles, the DRF team carried out the rescue around midnight and safely brought all nine to the shore.

The workers had entered the lake on Sunday to conduct soil testing for a proposed cable-stayed bridge across the tank. While returning after sunset, the engine malfunctioned, leaving them stranded in the middle of the lake. Panic set in as a mechanic informed them that repairs were possible only if the boat was brought to shore. Attempts to manually move the boat failed due to thick water hyacinths obstructing movement.

Adding to the danger was the presence of crocodiles, placing the workers in a life-threatening situation. They immediately dialled 100 for help, and the call was routed to the HYDRAA DRF control room, which responded promptly.