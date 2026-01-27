Shilpa Jain: Confidence is the new cosmetic

Shilpa’s own journey — from television anchoring and theatre to becoming a celebrity makeup artist — shaped this philosophy. She explains that in films, actors are told exactly what role they are playing. However, she states, “Here, we don’t tell women to fit into a role. We help them discover their best version; the one that feels authentic. Empowerment begins when you stop trying to be someone else and start celebrating your own story. Makeup is part of the pageantry, and through training we also want to empower women who may want to become makeup artists,” she says.