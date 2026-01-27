Sidhant Gupta: Acting truly happened when I hit rock bottom

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic Tryst with Destiny speech, delivered to the Constituent Assembly at midnight on August 14–15, 1947, moved the nation then and continues to stir Indians even today. When actor Sidhant Gupta delivers this powerful address in the second season of Freedom at Midnight, streaming on SonyLIV, he brings to it a rare intensity that feels both raw and refined. With his commanding screen presence, chameleon-like versatility, and thoughtful choice of roles, Sidhant has steadily carved a niche for himself as one of the most compelling performers of his generation.

Following standout performances in Jubilee, Black Warrant, and now Freedom at Midnight, he once again proves his ability to disappear into complex historical and period characters. Whether portraying ambition in pre-Independence India or navigating the turbulence of political upheaval, Sidhant captures the gravitas of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with remarkable depth and restraint. In conversation with CE, Sidhant Gupta speaks about his journey, the challenges of stepping into Pt Nehru’s shoes and more.

Excerpts