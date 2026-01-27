Sidhant Gupta: Acting truly happened when I hit rock bottom

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic Tryst with Destiny speech, delivered to the Constituent Assembly at midnight on August 14–15, 1947, moved the nation then and continues to stir Indians even today. When actor Sidhant Gupta delivers this powerful address in the second season of Freedom at Midnight, streaming on SonyLIV, he brings to it a rare intensity that feels both raw and refined. With his commanding screen presence, chameleon-like versatility, and thoughtful choice of roles, Sidhant has steadily carved a niche for himself as one of the most compelling performers of his generation.
Following standout performances in Jubilee, Black Warrant, and now Freedom at Midnight, he once again proves his ability to disappear into complex historical and period characters. Whether portraying ambition in pre-Independence India or navigating the turbulence of political upheaval, Sidhant captures the gravitas of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with remarkable depth and restraint. In conversation with CE, Sidhant Gupta speaks about his journey, the challenges of stepping into Pt Nehru’s shoes and more.
Excerpts
Your series Freedom at Midnight is one of the most talked-about shows right now. How was your experience playing Pt Nehru?
Wow, there were too many emotions. It was emotional, intellectual, courageous. It felt like playing a game of purest intentions. I don’t know how to describe an experience like that.
What was the most challenging part of playing Pt Nehru?
The challenge began the moment Nikkhil Advani approached me. He had seen Jubilee and said, “You’ll make a great Nehru. The role is yours, but you only have two months.” And I was like, two months to understand a man who deserves a three-to-four-year degree course! His life story is spectacular. But no one had made a story like this before. So I said, let’s get into it and somehow, it worked.
Any particular moment that stayed with you?
The last speech after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. I had skipped watching the real speech and thought it was just a written statement. After my take, sir told me, “You’ve just recreated history.” Then he showed me the real speech. I realised the power was in the pause before the words. The pause speaks more than the words themselves. It’s always in the pause that you hear the real intention.
You’ve played several real-life or period-inspired characters — Pt Nehru, Charles Sobhraj. Are you drawn to such roles?
I think it works both ways. I believe in the mystique of the universe, what’s meant for you will find you. Once you discover your talent, you just want to explore more. With Jubilee, I created a character inspired by that era. Then I felt I must expand. I wanted to be challenged, otherwise I get bored. These characters just came along and I embraced them.
Did you always want to be an actor?
Acting truly happened when I hit rock bottom. I was transitioning from television to films. I did a cameo in a film that didn’t do well, and suddenly no one was calling me. I had to decide — leave Mumbai or risk everything. I invested all my savings, went to London for a month and a half, trained with someone there; and that’s where I tasted magic. That’s when I found my direction.
What has been your biggest failure?
I work hard enough to not regret my choices. I take one project and make sure I deliver. Personally, for a long time, my failure was lack of direction. But once I found it, the resurrection has only been wilder.
Any memories from Hyderabad?
I don’t have personal memories yet, but I’ve heard so much about Hyderabad. A lot of people are moving there and making some amazing cinema. I’m really curious about Hyderabadi biryani. I’ve had it in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi — everywhere but Hyderabad! I will have to literally come just to have it there. I really want to know what the real one tastes like.
Telugu cinema is doing incredibly well globally. Do you see yourself working in the Telugu film industry?
I think someone needs to see me rather than me seeing myself there. There are some amazing directors — SS Rajamouli sir, Sukumar sir. I would love to explore working with them. I think along the way, I might find my way to these great people.
What does a day off look like for you?
I’m a bit of a recluse. I journal, I sing, I cuddle with the love of my life. I travel.
Any books, music or podcasts you’re hooked on?
I love music — it’s like someone takes you into their life in three minutes. I’m a very slow reader because I emotionally live inside the book. Thirty pages in a month — that’s me.
Is there a place that brings you instant peace?
There’s a hill station near Jammu, my hometown. It’s raw, untouched, no tourists. That place special to me. Norway has also left a deep impact on me.
As a viewer, what kind of stories do you enjoy?
I’m a fantasy guy at heart. I love mystical worlds. I carry a bag of emotions as an actor and want to explore all of them.
You carry every outfit so well. What is fashion to you?
Fashion is a feeling. It’s self-expression. It makes you feel good and that’s everything.
What’s coming up next?
I’ve just finished a project, wrapped it two days ago. It’s a completely new territory and I’ve enjoyed it like never before.