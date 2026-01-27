South Central Railway posts record freight, passenger growth: General Manager Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded an encouraging performance in the current financial year, posting record numbers in both passenger and freight segments.

Between April and December 2025, the zone registered a gross originating revenue of Rs 15,579 crore, up 4% from the corresponding period last year, SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said on Monday.

“It is a proud moment that, for the first time in SCR’s history, freight loading has crossed 100 million tonnes in just 257 days of the current fiscal. The zone is well on course to achieve its highest-ever freight loading in a financial year,” he said.

Addressing staff after unfurling the national flag on the 77th Republic Day, Srivastava said 33 goods sheds were identified for infrastructure upgrades, of which works at 15 were completed during the year. To improve transparency and ease of business, the Parcel Management System was introduced at four new locations, taking the total to 42 across the zone.

In the passenger segment, SCR carried 216 million passengers between April and December 2025, generating Rs 4,611 crore in revenue, an increase of 8% over the same period last year.