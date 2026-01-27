Telangana police crack inter-state vehicle theft case, arrest two

HYDERABAD: Balanagar police arrested two persons from Karnataka in connection with the theft of a DCM vehicle. Police said the accused are involved in at least two theft cases.

Using technology, the police analysed over 220 CCTV footages across a distance of nearly 350 km and identified the accused as residents of Basavakalyan. Those arrested are Mohammed Khadeer (35) and Mohammed Tajuddin (42). Two other accused — Digya alias Dilwale and Faqruddin alias Gore — are absconding.

A complaint was received on January 21 from Yousuf Baba, who reported that his DCM vehicle and generator, parked near Prahalad Saw Mill at IDPL Huts on January 18, were missing. Despite searching the surrounding area, he could not locate the vehicle and lodged a complaint.