ACB nabs Adilabad housing engineer accepting Rs 10,000 bribe for Indiramma Illu uploads

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Adilabad unit, on Tuesday caught a housing assistant engineer red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Narnoor of Adilabad district.

The accused, Durgam Srikanth, Housing Assistant Engineer (outsourcing) in the Housing Department at Narnoor, was apprehended at around 4.04 pm at the complainant’s residence. According to officials, Srikanth allegedly demanded the bribe for showing official favour by uploading photographs of a partially constructed house under the Indiramma Illu scheme and stage-wise photographs required for sanctioning construction bills.

The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused at his instance.

He was arrested and will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Karimnagar. Further investigation is underway.