Deepika Reddy: Dance has always been my priority

For over five decades, eminent Kuchipudi dancer, choreographer and teacher Deepika Reddy has devoted her life to the art form, transforming Kuchipudi into a vibrant cultural force in India and across the world. Over the years, she has mastered and presented its narrative richness, rhythmic precision and expressive depth — ranging from mythological classics to innovative productions with contemporary resonance.

Recently, she was conferred with the Padma Shri, in recognition of her profound contribution to classical dance. The honour stands not only as a celebration of individual excellence but also as an acknowledgment of a lifetime dedicated to art, tradition and creative integrity. The danseuse speaks to CE about her decades-long journey, the centrality of dance in her life, and the resilience that helped her emerge stronger through years of struggle.

Excerpts

With all the wishes pouring in from everywhere for the Padma Shri, how does it feel?

It’s very overwhelming and deeply humbling. When I first received the call, my immediate response was gratitude — to God and to the Government of India for bestowing this honour. Receiving a this prestige award is a dream for anyone, in any field. Anything connected to the country fills you with immense pride and joy. I turned 60 this year, and I truly believe all of this is God’s gift and my guru’s blessings.

You’ve been practising dance for over five decades now. How do you reflect on this long journey?

I started very young, and I simply fell in love with dance. I always enjoyed going to class — practising, interacting and learning. Even when my friends wanted to party or go to the movies, I never missed my dance classes. That was my joy. I never felt I was missing out on anything, even as a child. Even now, people joke that I’ll make a last-minute excuse to skip something — and I agree! But if there’s a performance or anything important related to dance, that has always been my priority.