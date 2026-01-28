HYDRAA demolishes 1km illegal compound wall, restores public road in Medipally

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday removed an illegal road encroachment at Kachavani Singaram in Medipally mandal of Medchal–Malkajgiri district. As part of the action, HYDRAA demolished a one-kilometre-long compound wall that had encroached upon a public road.

The encroachment involved a 40-feet-wide road, of which about 13 feet had been illegally occupied. Claiming the land as part of his adjacent agricultural field, an individual had constructed the compound wall. Following a complaint lodged by the Divyanagar Singarenians Welfare Society, HYDRAA initiated action.

The road connects Narapally, Divyanagar and Kachavani Singaram villages. After receiving the complaint, HYDRAA officials conducted a field-level inspection along with the departments concerned and found that during the formation of four layouts under Divyanagar Phase-5, a 40-feet-wide road had been duly earmarked as per the approved layout.

Subsequently, Malipeddi Hanumanth Reddy, who owns agricultural land adjacent to the layout, encroached upon the road by about 13 feet and constructed a compound wall, claiming ownership. The issue had led to disputes for over a decade between Hanumanth Reddy and owners of more than 1,000 plots in the layout.

After the society raised the issue during HYDRAA Prajavani, officials examined the road as per the approved layout and removed the illegal compound wall. With this action, the road has been restored to its full width and made accessible to the public.