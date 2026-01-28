Lavanya Reddy: Letting emotions guide the brush

In Tollywood, where every blink is captured and every frame tells a story, few makeup artists have the rare ability to make a star not just look beautiful, but come alive on screen. Lavanya Reddy is one of those talents. Her collaboration with Sreeleela has become iconic, turning every film set into a playground of creativity. From the effervescent charm of Mass Jathara to the layered intensity of Ustad Bhagat Singh or her events, Lavanya doesn’t just enhance Sreeleela’s beauty — she sculpts it to reflect each character’s soul. Fans instantly notice these transformations and often recreate her looks, turning them into viral moments long after the credits roll.
This close partnership with Sreeleela has shaped her approach to character-driven makeup. She begins, “With Sreeleela, every project helped me understand a new layer of her. She has a very expressive, youthful face, and over time I began reading her energy even before she sat in the chair. I learned how her features respond to lighting, camera angles, and character moods. Today, I can create her glam in a way that enhances not just her beauty, but the exact emotion she needs to convey on screen.”
Their creative process blends planning and instinct. She shares, “We always begin with the director’s vision and the character’s journey, but once we sit together, the look evolves very naturally. Because we are closely connected, she openly shares how she envisions her appearance, and I shape the glam around that. At times, she even introduces new ideas or small techniques that inspire me to experiment further. ”
Balancing her signature glam with character demands is key. She notes, “Her signature glam is youthful, fresh, and bright, but that can’t be copy-pasted on every character. I study the role first. If the character demands innocence, I soften the glam; if it demands power, I sharpen it. The trick is keeping her essence alive while making the character believable. It’s a delicate balance, and that’s where experience matters.”
Reflecting on her journey, she recalls the turning point in her career. “The shift happened when artists started calling me back because of trust. One film led to another, and suddenly I wasn’t just ‘a makeup artist,’ I was someone they could rely on at 5 am call times, outdoor shoots, and high-stress scenes. That consistency made the industry see me as someone they ‘must’ call, not someone they ‘can’ call,” she expresses.
She has also built lasting collaborations with anchor Suma Kanakala. “Our bond is built on respect. She trusts me with her face, and I understand the responsibility that comes with live cameras, unpredictable lighting, and her high-energy presence,” notes Lavanya, who continues to work with Ashika Rangnath, Imanvi Ismail, Raashii Khanna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, among others.
Her journey hasn’t always been smooth. She recalls, “One of the hardest phases of my career was a project I did in the USA in 2024. I don’t wish to reveal the actor’s name, but the experience shook me deeply. The team was unprofessional, the working conditions chaotic, and the behaviour emotionally draining. It reached a point where I realised being unemployed is better than working in an environment that destroys your peace and dignity. That project tested my strength and patience. Walking away made me stronger and more protective of my boundaries as an artist.”
Her expertise inspired the launch of Ghanyaa in Manikonda — the bride and beauty shop. She notes, “Working on film sets and with brides, I knew which textures last, which shades suit us, and which formulas fail. Ghanyaa was my way of offering the quality I use on celebrities at prices women can afford, while making bridal beauty shopping and services hassle-free.”