Lavanya Reddy: Letting emotions guide the brush

In Tollywood, where every blink is captured and every frame tells a story, few makeup artists have the rare ability to make a star not just look beautiful, but come alive on screen. Lavanya Reddy is one of those talents. Her collaboration with Sreeleela has become iconic, turning every film set into a playground of creativity. From the effervescent charm of Mass Jathara to the layered intensity of Ustad Bhagat Singh or her events, Lavanya doesn’t just enhance Sreeleela’s beauty — she sculpts it to reflect each character’s soul. Fans instantly notice these transformations and often recreate her looks, turning them into viral moments long after the credits roll.