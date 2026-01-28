Leaky brain: Beyond the buzzword

The phrase ‘leaky brain’ may sound like internet shorthand, but behind it lies a serious and fast-evolving area of neuroscience. At the heart of the conversation is the blood–brain barrier (BBB), a highly specialised protective shield that keeps the brain insulated from toxins, infections and harmful inflammation circulating in the bloodstream. When this barrier weakens or becomes permeable, the consequences can be profound — and dementia researchers are now paying close attention.