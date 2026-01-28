Living on Fragile Skin: Understanding Epidermolysis Bullosa

Pain and itching are often constant companions for EB patients. Dr Vijaya explains, “Pain management includes topical anaesthetics, oral painkillers and, in severe cases, opioid medications under medical supervision. Antihistamines and soothing emollients help control itching. Nutritional supplements are often advised to improve wound healing. For patients with airway involvement, inhalation therapy, humidified air, and treatment of recurrent respiratory infections become equally important. A multidisciplinary approach ensures both skin and lung-related symptoms are addressed together.”

Dr Sherin says rapidly spreading blisters, signs of infection, feeding difficulties in babies, breathing trouble or sudden fatigue should never be ignored. “If blisters or wounds exhibit symptoms of infection, such as rising redness, warmth, swelling, pus, an unpleasant odour, or fever, families should seek immediate medical attention. Blisters that spread quickly, abrupt increases in discomfort, or wounds that either stop healing or are very deep are additional indicators that EB is getting worse. Red flags in babies with EB that require prompt medical attention include difficulty feeding, low weight gain, dehydration, decreased urine output, or severe agitation. Internal involvement may be indicated by swallowing difficulties, new hoarseness, breathing difficulties, or redness and pain in the eyes; these symptoms should be addressed immediately. In a known EB patient, any abrupt decline in activity level, lethargy, or unexplained anaemia should also elicit quick assessment,” she explains.

Living with Epidermolysis Bullosa is never easy, but timely care, gentle routines and the right medical support can make a real difference. With growing awareness, coordinated treatment and promising research, families today have more guidance, hope and strength to face each day with confidence.