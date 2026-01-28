Silicosis: The Silent Scarring of Lungs

Echoing the seriousness of the condition, Dr G Ratnakara Rao, consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, stresses that prevention and early detection are key. “The seriousness depends on the stage at which it is detected. Early-stage silicosis may cause mild breathlessness and cough, while advanced disease can lead to severe respiratory failure. Unfortunately, the damage once done is largely irreversible, which is why early detection and prevention are critical,” he says.

What makes silicosis especially cruel is how silent it can be in the early stages. According to Dr Raghavendra, many people feel almost normal at first. “In early or mild silicosis, individuals may remain asymptomatic or report only mild breathlessness during strenuous exertion. With disease progression, progressive pulmonary fibrosis impairs gas exchange, resulting in exertional dyspnea, chronic cough, fatigue, and diminished exercise capacity. In advanced stages, even routine activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or manual labour may become challenging, and the ability to continue physically demanding work may be significantly limited,” he shares.

Diagnosis and long-term care require close monitoring. “Clinical follow-up should be initiated within 3-6 months of diagnosis or suspected exposure, followed by regular reassessment every 6-12 months, tailored to disease severity and the risk of continued silica exposure,” Dr Raghavendra explains.