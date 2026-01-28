Silicosis: The Silent Scarring of Lungs

Silicosis is one of those illnesses that quietly builds itself over years, often without warning, until breathing, something we take for granted, becomes a daily struggle. Caused by inhaling fine particles of crystalline silica, this occupational lung disease continues to affect workers in industries such as construction, stone cutting, mining and sandblasting.
Explaining how it begins, Dr P Raghavendra Reddy, consultant interventional pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist at Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar, says, “Silicosis is a form of permanent lung scarring caused by inhaling tiny particles of crystalline silica. Silica is a natural mineral found in sand, stone, and concrete. When these materials are cut, ground, or drilled, they release a dust so fine it is invisible to the naked eye. Unlike larger dust particles that your nose or throat can filter out, these ‘micro-dust’ particles travel deep into the air sacs of your lungs. Once there, they stay forever, causing the body’s immune system to attack itself and create thick, woody scar tissue that makes breathing nearly impossible.”
Echoing the seriousness of the condition, Dr G Ratnakara Rao, consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, stresses that prevention and early detection are key. “The seriousness depends on the stage at which it is detected. Early-stage silicosis may cause mild breathlessness and cough, while advanced disease can lead to severe respiratory failure. Unfortunately, the damage once done is largely irreversible, which is why early detection and prevention are critical,” he says.
What makes silicosis especially cruel is how silent it can be in the early stages. According to Dr Raghavendra, many people feel almost normal at first. “In early or mild silicosis, individuals may remain asymptomatic or report only mild breathlessness during strenuous exertion. With disease progression, progressive pulmonary fibrosis impairs gas exchange, resulting in exertional dyspnea, chronic cough, fatigue, and diminished exercise capacity. In advanced stages, even routine activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or manual labour may become challenging, and the ability to continue physically demanding work may be significantly limited,” he shares.
Diagnosis and long-term care require close monitoring. “Clinical follow-up should be initiated within 3-6 months of diagnosis or suspected exposure, followed by regular reassessment every 6-12 months, tailored to disease severity and the risk of continued silica exposure,” Dr Raghavendra explains.
On treatment, Dr Ratnakara is clear-eyed but practical. “There is no cure that can reverse silicosis, but treatment focuses on controlling symptoms and slowing disease progression. This includes inhalers to ease breathing, medications to reduce inflammation, and prompt treatment of respiratory infections. Oxygen therapy may be needed in advanced cases. Vaccinations against influenza and pneumonia are strongly recommended. In very severe cases, lung transplantation may be considered,” he explains. Avoiding further exposure, quitting smoking and regular medical follow-ups, he adds, can make a real difference to quality of life.
Precautions that patients must take, Dr Ratnakara narrates, “Patients must avoid further exposure to silica dust at all costs. This may mean changing the work environment or even the job itself. Using proper protective equipment, such as certified masks or respirators, is vital. Quitting smoking is extremely important, as smoking accelerates lung damage. Maintaining good nutrition, staying physically active within one’s limits, and attending regular medical follow-ups also help in long-term management.”
Silicosis is not just a medical condition; it is a reminder of how closely work and health are linked. With awareness, early checks and the right protection, much of this damage can be prevented. Breathing should never become the price paid for earning a living.