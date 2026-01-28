Tanuja Chandra: Making female stories has been my abiding love

The film came together purely on belief in the story. “I spoke to a girl I had worked with many years ago and said I was looking for a producer. The next day she called me and said, ‘Why don’t I produce it?’ Then I called all my A-list friends — the camera person, the sound person, the editing person. They all said, ‘It’s a beautiful story.’ There was no money, it was a very small budget, but they loved the story. So it was a team that came together only by the strength of the story,” Tanuja recounts.