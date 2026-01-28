Telangana HC orders stay on temple demolition in Secunderabad, hearing adjourned to Feb 10

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered maintenance of status quo with regard to the demolition of the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple located on Somasundaram Road in the Aouls Colony area of Secunderabad. The court also adjourned further hearing in the matter to February 10.1

The order was passed by a Bench of Justice Surepalli Nanda while hearing a writ petition filed by Nagilla Srinivas, president of the Telangana State Temple Protection Committee. The petitioner challenged the demolition, contending that it was carried out illegally on leased land without obtaining mandatory permissions from the competent authorities.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel submitted that the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Devasthanam Association had proceeded with the demolition unilaterally, in violation of statutory provisions.