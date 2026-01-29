ED seeks confiscation of 91 properties linked to Nayeem in Rangareddy

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (Hyderabad zonal office) has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against 10 persons linked to late gangster Khaja Nayeemuddin, also known as Nayeem. The Special Court (MSJ) in Rangareddy district took cognisance of the case on January 21.

Those named include Pasham Srinivas, Haseena Begum, Mohammed Thahera Begum, Mohammed Saleema Begum, Mohammed Abdul Saleem, Ahela Begum, Syed Nilofar, Firdous Anjum, Mohammed Arif and Heena Kousar.

The ED has sought confiscation of 91 properties, which, it said, were forcibly registered in the names of Nayeem’s family members and associates. These properties had earlier been attached by the Income Tax department.

According to the ED, Nayeemuddin and his associates grabbed properties by threatening owners and their families. Victims were allegedly forced to sign sale deeds without receiving any money. In some cases, owners or their relatives were abducted and taken to sub-registrar offices to complete registrations. Out of fear, the victims did not approach authorities.

The probe was initiated based on FIRs registered by Telangana police and a reference from the Income Tax department, following inputs from a Special Investigation Team formed by the state government.

The ED said Pasham Srinivas, a close associate of Nayeemuddin, played a key role in executing registrations and handling documentation. As the 91 properties were already attached under the Benami Act, the ED did not attach them separately but has now sought their confiscation through the prosecution complaint.