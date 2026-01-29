Indrajaal: Building sovereignty in the air domain

From Indrajaal Infra to ranger, combat, trooper, maritime to other innovations by Indrajaal, can you take us through these product lineups?

Indrajaal Urban is a city-safe counter-drone system that prioritises capture and control over disruption. It can safely capture rogue drones without disrupting nearby Wi-Fi, radio, or cellular networks, which is a key differentiator for dense, spectrum-congested areas like airports, government zones, and central business districts. It is built around a cyber takeover approach, where the system mimics control signals to hijack and redirect a rogue drone for a safe landing rather than relying on broad jamming.

Indrajaal Infra is the fixed-site, autonomous counter-drone shield built to protect high-value and sensitive infrastructure such as naval ports, oil refineries, nuclear power plants, and strategic facilities from persistent low-altitude aerial threats. It operates as a layered dome combining radar, RF, electro-optical sensors and AI-driven command through SkyOS™️ to deliver continuous detection, identification and neutralisation with minimal human intervention. The system is engineered for long-duration deployment in complex electromagnetic and civilian-adjacent environments, prioritising early attribution and non-kinetic mitigation while retaining hard-kill capability when required. In essence,

Indrajaal Infra turns critical infrastructure from vulnerable targets into autonomously protected airspace nodes, aligned with the growing global recognition that drone defence is now a core element of national security infrastructure.

Indrajaal Military is configured for combat and high-threat operational theatres where drones are treated as lethal battlefield assets. It combines radar-based wide-area surveillance, AI-driven command via SkyOS™️, and hard-kill interception using the Zombee autonomous interceptor drone, deployed through rapid-launch capsules designed for rugged and contested environments. Unlike urban systems, it is built to integrate directly with legacy weapons, C5ISRT platforms, and battlefield management systems, enabling layered, autonomous protection across frontline camps, coastal posts, and naval platforms.

Indrajaal Ranger is a mobile, vehicle-mounted counter-drone system designed for dynamic and infrastructure-sparse environments such as borders, highways, convoy routes and smuggling corridors where aerial threats are transient and unpredictable. Built on the same SkyOS™️ autonomy, Ranger combines real-time detection with cyber takeover, GNSS manipulation, RF jamming and controlled kinetic options to neutralise rogue drones on the move. Its purpose is not just interception but continuous patrol-based airspace denial, giving security forces an adaptive shield that travels with the asset rather than waiting at fixed perimeters.

Across all of these, SkyOS™️ remains constant. Only sensors, effectors, and operating procedures change. Apart from the ones mentioned, we’re in the process of developing several other products as well.