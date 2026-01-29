Ramayana Kalpavrksam returns to Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to witness a rare confluence of art, scholarship, spirituality, and living tradition as Ramayana Kalpavrksam 2026 (Edition IV) unfolds from January 30 to February 1 at the CCRT Campus, Madhapur. Conceived and curated by Padma Shri awardee and renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, the festival has steadily grown into one of the city’s most distinctive cultural platforms.
Presented by Shankarananda Kalakshetra and Natyarambha, in collaboration with Brhat Creative, and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Ramayana Kalpavrksam brings together performances, pravachanams, scholarly dialogue, and artisan traditions — anchored in the timeless epic of the Ramayana.
Reflecting on the genesis of the festival, Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant says, “My core is performing arts, but I felt that art, scholarship, and cultural thinking often live in silos. Musicians follow musicians, dancers follow dancers, scholars follow scholars. I wanted to create a space where these worlds meet — where dancers listen to scholars, musicians engage with ideas, and audiences experience a holistic cultural journey.”
The Ramayana, she explains, became the natural anchor. “Rama has been a deep presence in my life. The Ramayana is eternal — it is not just a story, but a way of life that continues to shape our consciousness. Kalpavrksam signifies the eternally giving tree, and that is what the Ramayana truly is.”
This year’s edition features an exceptional line-up. Mornings begin with pravachanams by Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao garu on Sita Rama Kalyanam and Hanumath Darshanam. The Kala Charan morning dialogues explore the contemporary theme of decolonisation, with leading voices examining history, technology, parenting, and cultural identity.
Evenings under Ramarasa showcase a rich artistic spectrum, from Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan and an Odissi duet Seeta Haran by Sujata Mohapatra and Preetisha Mohapatra, to a puppetry-inspired Ramayana by Little Ballet Theatre, Bhopal, Manganiyar folk music from Rajasthan, and a grand fusion finale by Carnatic 2.0. A public lecture by Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, vice chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, reflecting on maryada and dharma in the Ramayana.
Speaking of the festival’s growing relevance, Ananda notes, “Sri Rama Chetana is not ancient or modern, it is a living awareness. This festival is not about boxing tradition and contemporary; it is about letting them converse, coexist, and inspire.”