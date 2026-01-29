Silence gives way to surprise as Surya Kiran takes to Hyderabad skies

HYDERABAD: The first morning of Wings India 2026 at Begumpet airport began on a quiet and subdued note. There were no loud cheers or camera flashes, amid rumours that the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team would not perform following the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The silence broke unexpectedly when the red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets of the Surya Kiran team appeared overhead. The surprise flypast featured a brief aerobatic display, toned down in view of the circumstances but powerful enough to leave a strong impression on spectators. Day one of the event largely remained low-key as a mark of respect.
From Wednesday, Begumpet will host a series of aerial displays by the Surya Kiran team and the Mark Jefferies Global Stars aerobatic team from the United Kingdom, with short performances scheduled from January 28 to 31.
Known as the ‘Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’, Surya Kiran is Asia’s only nine-aircraft aerobatic team and is famed for its tight formations and precision flying. Their routines include loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying and the popular DNA manoeuvre.
Adding an international touch, the Mark Jefferies Global Stars team will fly the Extra 330SC aircraft. A member of the team said they have been performing in India for over a decade and described the country as a favourite destination.
Their compact but intense routine includes the signature ‘dotty’ smoke effect, heart-shaped formations drawn over 1,000 feet high, and high-speed opposition crosses at speeds of over 400 miles per hour.
The evening sky lit up again with a fireworks-assisted aerobatic display by the UK team, followed by a drone show paying tribute to civil aviation and Wings India 2026.
34 aircraft on display
As many as 34 aircraft were showcased at Begumpet airport on Wednesday as the Wings 2026 event opened, highlighting India’s aviation manufacturing ambitions. Union Civil Aviation Minister
K Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the exhibition and said the government was keen on strengthening the domestic aviation manufacturing ecosystem and positioning India as a global exporter of aviation components and products. Passenger aircraft, VIP planes, corporate helicopters and air ambulances were on display.