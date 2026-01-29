Silence gives way to surprise as Surya Kiran takes to Hyderabad skies

HYDERABAD: The first morning of Wings India 2026 at Begumpet airport began on a quiet and subdued note. There were no loud cheers or camera flashes, amid rumours that the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team would not perform following the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The silence broke unexpectedly when the red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets of the Surya Kiran team appeared overhead. The surprise flypast featured a brief aerobatic display, toned down in view of the circumstances but powerful enough to leave a strong impression on spectators. Day one of the event largely remained low-key as a mark of respect.

From Wednesday, Begumpet will host a series of aerial displays by the Surya Kiran team and the Mark Jefferies Global Stars aerobatic team from the United Kingdom, with short performances scheduled from January 28 to 31.

Known as the ‘Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’, Surya Kiran is Asia’s only nine-aircraft aerobatic team and is famed for its tight formations and precision flying. Their routines include loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying and the popular DNA manoeuvre.

Adding an international touch, the Mark Jefferies Global Stars team will fly the Extra 330SC aircraft. A member of the team said they have been performing in India for over a decade and described the country as a favourite destination.