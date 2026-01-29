Stéphane Wrembel Brings Spirit of Gypsy Jazz to Hyderabad

When Stéphane Wrembel steps on stage, he doesn’t merely play the guitar, he channels a lineage. One that traces back to Django Reinhardt, winds through the bylanes of France, and arrives in the present moment with electrifying finesse. One of the world’s foremost exponents of Gypsy Jazz, the France-born guitarist has carved a singular space for himself by blending tradition with cinematic flair and improvisational daring. With his music immortalised in films like Midnight in Paris and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and collaborations spanning icons from Hans Zimmer to Patti Smith, Wrembel’s sound is both timeless and vividly alive. Ahead of his Hyderabad performance at Windmills Craftworks on Feb 1 with Josh Kaye on guitar and Ari Folman-Cohen on bass, the virtuoso guitarist speaks to CE about improvisation, on-stage alchemy, and the spiritual pulse that drives his music.

What can we expect from your performance in Hyderabad?

People will hear the art of the guitar like they have never heard it before. The way the Gypsies have crafted guitar technique is not only unique to the instrument itself, but truly unique across all musical genres. The concert will of course feature music by Django Reinhardt — the greatest master of the guitar and the founder of this entire genre known as Gypsy Jazz — along with many of my own compositions, including pieces I wrote for Woody Allen, as well as a selection of other great guitar works.

How would you describe your music to someone hearing you for the first time in India?

The art of the guitar, that’s what it’s about. We are a trio with two guitars and bass, yet it grooves as if percussion were involved. The rhythm guitar plays a very specific and extremely powerful role. The music is also a spiritual and metaphysical journey, filled with many shades of tone and dynamics. It is highly interactive, alive, and a music that resonates with audiences all over the world.