When Design Meets Dining at Palate by Design

It’s rare to witness interior designers and chefs collaborating to create a seamless sensory experience. At Palate by Design, hosted by Signature Estates by Signature One Developers, this idea came alive, turning the imagination of a luxurious dining space into a tangible reality. The pop-up brought together creative minds from design and gastronomy, offering immersive themes that left visitors impressed. One of the standout experiences was Ekka, a tent conceptualised by interior designer Sarah Choudhary in collaboration with Chef Niyati Rao. CE caught up with the duo to understand the philosophy behind the space.
Explaining the design narrative, Sarah says, “When we were paired with Chef Niyati Rao, her philosophy of farm-to-table dining became central to our concept. We wanted to take cues from her approach and create an experience that doesn’t overpower the food but acts as a subtle backdrop. As you enter, there’s a lounge-like setting for visitors, followed by a statement wall and the dining table.”
She adds that the core idea revolved around contrast. “What was central to our design narrative was the juxtaposition of rawness and refinement. The walls, floors and ceilings are bare, which contrasts with the crystals and chandeliers. Another important aspect was blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, which is why you see an influx of greenery and views of the lake. We consciously avoided overwhelming the user — the food had to be centre stage.”
When asked whether the interiors reflect the chef or her cuisine, Sarah elaborates, “It was a very organic collaboration. Niyati’s farm-to-nature philosophy inspired the earthy palette, while the extreme refinement in her food translated into elements like crystals and lighting. We both spoke the same visual language, which helped us create a cohesive experience.”
For Sarah, design is deeply narrative-driven. “Interiors are about storytelling. Every space should offer a unique experience while remaining timeless. That balance is what we constantly strive for.”
The menu featured a seven-course experience, with her favourite being Tomato Tomato. “It has seven varieties of tomato with a rare kokum dressing. With the neutral interiors, the colours of the food really shine,” she says with a laugh.
Reflecting on the partnership, she adds, “My food is colourful and my plating is rustic. Sarah’s crystals and refined design created a beautiful contrast. The food truly stood out because of her work.”
In contrast, the collaboration between Chef Nooresha Kably and designer Abin Chaudhri leaned towards classic minimalism, inspired by Japanese dining aesthetics.
Talking about the design approach, Abin explains, “When we decided on a Japanese restaurant concept, lighting became key. Japanese spaces are usually intimate and subdued. Instead of making it overly cosy, we aimed for a relatable atmosphere. The black wood structure and capsule-like form define the space.”
He also highlights a common misconception about design. “Even small spaces can be beautiful and minimal. Interior design is about understanding lifestyles and crafting a soulful journey — not just decoration.”
Chef Nooresha sheds light on the menu. “We curated dishes across categories you’d typically find at Izumi restaurants—small plates, plenty of seafood, and our personal favourites.”
On working with Abin, she says simply, “It was very good. His design is very different from our usual style, which made it exciting.”
Together, these collaborations at Palate by Design demonstrated how thoughtful interiors and intentional cuisine can elevate dining into an immersive cultural experience.