When Design Meets Dining at Palate by Design

Explaining the design narrative, Sarah says, “When we were paired with Chef Niyati Rao, her philosophy of farm-to-table dining became central to our concept. We wanted to take cues from her approach and create an experience that doesn’t overpower the food but acts as a subtle backdrop. As you enter, there’s a lounge-like setting for visitors, followed by a statement wall and the dining table.”

She adds that the core idea revolved around contrast. “What was central to our design narrative was the juxtaposition of rawness and refinement. The walls, floors and ceilings are bare, which contrasts with the crystals and chandeliers. Another important aspect was blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, which is why you see an influx of greenery and views of the lake. We consciously avoided overwhelming the user — the food had to be centre stage.”

When asked whether the interiors reflect the chef or her cuisine, Sarah elaborates, “It was a very organic collaboration. Niyati’s farm-to-nature philosophy inspired the earthy palette, while the extreme refinement in her food translated into elements like crystals and lighting. We both spoke the same visual language, which helped us create a cohesive experience.”

For Sarah, design is deeply narrative-driven. “Interiors are about storytelling. Every space should offer a unique experience while remaining timeless. That balance is what we constantly strive for.”

The menu featured a seven-course experience, with her favourite being Tomato Tomato. “It has seven varieties of tomato with a rare kokum dressing. With the neutral interiors, the colours of the food really shine,” she says with a laugh.

Reflecting on the partnership, she adds, “My food is colourful and my plating is rustic. Sarah’s crystals and refined design created a beautiful contrast. The food truly stood out because of her work.”