After Nampally fire tragedy, HYDRAA seals two showrooms over safety concerns

HYDERABAD: After the Nampally fire accident, HYDRAA has intensified fire safety enforcement and sealed two showrooms in the city on Thursday for serious violations of fire safety norms.

HYDRAA inspected the Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills, a building below 18 metres that falls under the inspection jurisdiction of HYDRAA and GHMC, and found multiple violations. The building comprises three cellar levels, four floors and an unauthorised rooftop shed being used for garment storage. While sales activities were being conducted on two floors, garment manufacturing and storage were found on the upper floors.

The showroom had not obtained a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), and fire extinguishers and other fire safety systems were either absent or non-functional. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered the immediate sealing of the premises. The building was declared fire unsafe and the Electricity department disconnected the power supply.

In a separate inspection, officials examined a multi-storeyed furniture showroom at Rahim and Mannan Estates. The building, which has six floors including a cellar, had large quantities of furniture stored on all floors. Staircases and exit routes were blocked, no Fire NOC had been obtained, and fire extinguishers were absent throughout. The premises were declared unsafe and sealed.