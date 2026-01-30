Telangana hands over land for Mamnoor airport

HYDERABAD: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said the Mamnoor Airport at Warangal will be developed within two to two-and-a-half years. He said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will execute the project at an estimated cost of Rs 850 crore.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Konda Surekha and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, handed over documents related to the land acquired for the airport to the Union Minister at Begumpet Airport.

Addressing the gathering, Ram Mohan Naidu said AAI already holds 969 acres of land at Mamnoor and that the Centre had asked the state government to acquire an additional 200 acres. He added that the state government has since acquired the required land and handed it over to AAI.

Vikramarka said the state government had handed over 300 acres of land required for the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal district. He urged Naidu to expedite construction of the proposed airports at Adilabad and Kothagudem.