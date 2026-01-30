Telugu film director’s wife, son booked for extortion

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against film director Dharma Teja’s wife Srivalli Teja, his son Amitov Teja and three others on charges of criminal intimidation and extortion, based on a court direction.

According to the complaint filed by Kondapaneni Praneeth, a former sales manager with American Express Cards, Amitov had contacted him in April 2025 and sought help with share trading using a demat account held in Srivalli’s name, which Amitov allegedly operated.

Praneeth claimed he traded on Amitov’s instructions, during which a loss of Rs 11 lakh was incurred. Further trading allegedly led to additional losses. Praneeth alleged that Amitov later threatened him and, in May 2025, sent people to his house who forcibly took him to Amitov’s residence along with his cheque book. He alleged that his signatures were taken on promissory notes and blank cheques.

He later issued stop-payment instructions to his bank. After police did not act on his complaint, Praneeth approached the court, which directed Jubilee Hills police to register a case.