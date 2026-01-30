Wings India 2026 charts next phase of Indian aviation

HYDERABAD: Wings India 2026 opened on Thursday with discussions centred on aircraft manufacturing, market expansion, state-level awards, workforce development and a message from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on inclusivity, youth participation and collective growth.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said global players are increasingly viewing India not merely as a high-growth market but also as a manufacturing and export base for international aviation.

The minister stressed that aviation growth must be inclusive, calling for greater participation of women across all segments of the sector.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said aviation is built on trust and that India is shifting from being an aircraft buyer to a global designer and manufacturer, with Telangana playing a key role. He said Hyderabad has emerged as a hub for aero-engine MRO, aircraft manufacturing and drone technologies, adding that the state aims to be a trusted partner in the future-ready aviation sector.

Wings India 2026 saw major announcements with Sakthi Group and Omnipol signing an MoU to introduce the L410 NG aircraft in India, HAL inking a deal with Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv helicopters and AAI partnering with Airports Council International to train over 115 professionals. The KPMG-FICCI aviation roadmap report was also released on the occasion.