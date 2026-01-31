A sweet turn at Butterfly High

Dessert arrived the way good conversations do — unannounced, unhurried, and impossible to rush through. At Butterfly High in Sattva Knowledge Park, the table didn’t empty once the mains were cleared. Instead, spoons lingered. Plates stayed put. And somewhere between a crack of caramel and a soft bite of mousse, the evening slowed down, turning dessert into an experience rather than a closing note to the meal.
Butterfly High opened in the city last June, and from the start, it felt strangely familiar, like it had always belonged here. The reason, as the team puts it, is simple. Hyderabad shares the same appetite for food that experiments, travels, and borrows boldly. “Diners in Hyderabad are very food-aware and open to experimenting, which made launching the new menu really exciting for us. We’ve also introduced a few city-specific dishes, and those have connected really well with the local palate,” said Nikita Poojari, director of Butterfly High and Shiv Sagar Group, pointing out that the city mirrors Mumbai in how seriously it takes food.
After running a steady menu for nearly seven years, the need for change arrived quietly. Not as a dramatic overhaul, but as a pause to rethink. “Desserts have always been part of the Butterfly High experience, but over time we felt it was important to pause and rethink them. The way people dine today has changed. Desserts are no longer just the last course; they’re often something guests look forward to, share, and talk about. This refresh came from listening closely to our guests across cities and observing how they engage with desserts. We wanted to create something that feels fresh and exciting, but still familiar and comforting, so desserts feel like a natural extension of the Butterfly High experience rather than an afterthought,” she said.
The first dish to arrive was Arabian Treasure, and it looked almost ceremonial. Pale green pistachio paste folded into rich chocolate, resting on a crumbly kunafa base. One spoonful revealed its restraint — nutty, earthy, gently sweet — the pistachio never overpowering, the chocolate smooth and luxurious. It tasted warm and comforting without being heavy, indulgent yet measured.
Then came Dark Cherry Bombshell, unapologetically indulgent yet surprisingly balanced. Chocolate pavlova cracked softly under the spoon, giving way to creamy chocolate ice cream and sharp cherry notes. The fruit cut through the richness just in time. “We focused on flavours that feel comforting with a bit of surprise. Ingredients were chosen to add depth without making the desserts feel too heavy or overly sweet. The idea was to create desserts that feel indulgent but balanced, something guests would happily order again,” she expressed.
Honey, I’m Toasted felt like nostalgia rewritten. Warm toast soaked in honey butter, layered with truffle caramel, and crowned with in-house-made ginger icecream. The ginger lingered gently, while the truffle added depth. For those who prefer darker flavours, Midnight Marquise delivered a light, airy dark chocolate mousse. While, the Coconut Lagoon offered a vegan, tropical contrast with coconut cream, granita, and fruit coulis.
Every dessert has gone through long tasting sessions before making the cut. “We’ve paid a lot of attention to sweetness levels, portion sizes, and overall flavour balance. Indian palates enjoy richness, but they also appreciate restraint, especially after a full meal,” she noted.
When the final spoon of the dessert is set aside, what stays back isn’t just sweetness, but a quiet sense of travel — across flavours, textures, and familiar comforts. With a refreshed menu taking shape, cocktails in the works, and experience-led shifts ahead, this feels less like a change and more like the beginning of something worth returning for.