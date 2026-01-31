A sweet turn at Butterfly High

Dessert arrived the way good conversations do — unannounced, unhurried, and impossible to rush through. At Butterfly High in Sattva Knowledge Park, the table didn’t empty once the mains were cleared. Instead, spoons lingered. Plates stayed put. And somewhere between a crack of caramel and a soft bite of mousse, the evening slowed down, turning dessert into an experience rather than a closing note to the meal.

Butterfly High opened in the city last June, and from the start, it felt strangely familiar, like it had always belonged here. The reason, as the team puts it, is simple. Hyderabad shares the same appetite for food that experiments, travels, and borrows boldly. “Diners in Hyderabad are very food-aware and open to experimenting, which made launching the new menu really exciting for us. We’ve also introduced a few city-specific dishes, and those have connected really well with the local palate,” said Nikita Poojari, director of Butterfly High and Shiv Sagar Group, pointing out that the city mirrors Mumbai in how seriously it takes food.