Cash-strapped TGSRTC looks to cut costs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has asked its staff across all units to suggest measures to improve revenue, cut costs and strengthen the organisation’s financial sustainability, even as RTC unions warned that the move reflects a deeper crisis threatening the Corporation’s survival.

According to sources, the Corporation issued an internal order stating that its financial condition has turned critical following the implementation of the 2017 pay scale revision without a matching rise in revenue. The management flagged mounting liabilities, including bank loans, dues to the Provident Fund Trust, pending employee payments and other financial commitments, stressing the need for urgent corrective steps.

As part of the exercise, brainstorming sessions will be held at depots, workshops, stores, hospitals and other field units to identify practical measures to boost revenue and reduce expenditure. Focus areas include lowering material, manpower and maintenance costs, addressing operational inefficiencies, plugging revenue leakages, eliminating wastage and avoiding non-essential spending. Options such as automation, innovation and mechanisation will also be explored.

Depot managers have been asked to hold discussions with staff and submit actionable proposals by February 10, while regional managers will submit consolidated plans by February 20. Department-specific plans will be prepared at the Head Office, with implementation set to begin from March 1.