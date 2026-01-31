Character Over Spectacle: Sheena Chohan on Acting with Intent
At a moment when her career is spanning languages, platforms and purpose-driven storytelling, actress Sheena Chohan arrives in Hyderabad with a sense of both return and anticipation. Fresh from projects that have earned critical attention across cinema and OTT, Sheena is also stepping into new territory. She is set to make her Tamil debut with Arjunanin Allirani, a folk drama written by celebrated author B Jeyamohan, directed by Vino Vikraman Pillai, and scored by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja. Closer home, she has an upcoming release opposite JD Chakravarthy, Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam, marking a significant chapter in her Telugu journey. Ahead of her upcoming releases, the actor speaks to CE about craft, conscience, and the roles that continue to shape her evolving journey.
“Hyderabad has always been a space for strong storytelling, so this visit is also about conversations and creative collaborations,” she says. The city holds professional memories she deeply values. “I’ve worked here on impactful projects. It’s a city that values performance and character-driven cinema,” she adds. Unlike cities remembered for leisure, Hyderabad stays with her for its intensity. “My strongest memories are tied to the work. Long days on set, focused rehearsals, and meaningful creative discussions stay with me,” she reflects.
Sheena’s path to acting was shaped early by observation and theatre. “Acting grew from a deep curiosity about people and human behaviour,” she says. Five years of rigorous theatre training laid the foundation for her process. “Theatre taught me discipline, research, and emotional honesty. I was always drawn to creating characters rather than surface performance,” she recalls. Her career has unfolded organically across industries. After debuting in the South opposite Mammootty in The Train, she went on to work in over a dozen independent international films. Her performance in the Netflix-acclaimed Ant Story earned Best Actress nominations at the Shanghai and Dubai Film Festivals. OTT further expanded her reach with projects like The Fame Game and The Trial, where she shared screen space with Madhuri Dixit and Kajol. “Last year marked my Hindi debut with Sant Tukaram, which was deeply fulfilling,” she notes.
As cinema evolves, Sheena sees meaningful progress in how women are written. “There’s a visible shift toward layered, empowered female characters. Women are now central to narratives, with agency, complexity, and strength,” she says. Her perspective is informed not only by her work but also by her role as a Human Rights Ambassador. “Characters like Avali Jijabai reflect leadership and resilience rather than symbolism. Cinema today has the power to shape perception and I believe we’re moving in the right direction,” she shares.
The emotional demands of acting are real, and balance is intentional. “I immerse myself deeply while building a character. But I disconnect through mindfulness, physical training, reading, and silence,” she explains. Her human rights work, she adds, keeps her grounded in reality beyond cinema. “It helps me return to my craft with clarity and respect for the next role,” she adds. Beyond cinema, people themselves are her greatest teachers. “I read extensively — history, biographies, human rights. Travel helps me observe cultures and women’s lived realities. Authenticity comes from observation,” she notes.
Currently, her focus is firmly on Arjunanin Allirani. “It marks a significant new chapter,” she says. The role demands intense preparation — heavy stick fighting, martial arts training, learning Tamil, and a complete physical transformation. “I’m fully immersed in this process right now,” the actress concludes.