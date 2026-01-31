Character Over Spectacle: Sheena Chohan on Acting with Intent

At a moment when her career is spanning languages, platforms and purpose-driven storytelling, actress Sheena Chohan arrives in Hyderabad with a sense of both return and anticipation. Fresh from projects that have earned critical attention across cinema and OTT, Sheena is also stepping into new territory. She is set to make her Tamil debut with Arjunanin Allirani, a folk drama written by celebrated author B Jeyamohan, directed by Vino Vikraman Pillai, and scored by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja. Closer home, she has an upcoming release opposite JD Chakravarthy, Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam, marking a significant chapter in her Telugu journey. Ahead of her upcoming releases, the actor speaks to CE about craft, conscience, and the roles that continue to shape her evolving journey.

“Hyderabad has always been a space for strong storytelling, so this visit is also about conversations and creative collaborations,” she says. The city holds professional memories she deeply values. “I’ve worked here on impactful projects. It’s a city that values performance and character-driven cinema,” she adds. Unlike cities remembered for leisure, Hyderabad stays with her for its intensity. “My strongest memories are tied to the work. Long days on set, focused rehearsals, and meaningful creative discussions stay with me,” she reflects.