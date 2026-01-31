Dining with a Spark at Yuzu

In a moment that effortlessly fuses design, gastronomy and global sophistication, Yuzu, the newest Pan-Asian restaurant at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa, has taken the city’s refined dining scene by storm and we’re absolutely here for it. Celebrating Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Nikkei influences, Yuzu delivers bold flavours with an elegant restraint in every dish.

The restaurant’s aesthetic, much like the resort it belongs to, champions quiet luxury. Clean lines, natural materials and thoughtful artistic flourishes create an ambience that feels both intimate and grand, setting the tone for an immersive dining experience.

At the launch, we sampled Yuzu’s thoughtfully curated five-course set menu, each course paired with a complementary drink. The evening began with Tan Tan Ramen — silky noodles slurped in a spiced broth, layered with ajitsuke nori and fresh chives. As we awaited the next course, we sipped on Eastside Wanderer, a rum-based cocktail infused with lychee and lemongrass. Its delicate lychee overtones paired beautifully with the Yuzu Tiradito, a light and refreshing bite of hamachi fish topped with creamy avocado and yuzu ponzu.