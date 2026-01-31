Dining with a Spark at Yuzu

In a moment that effortlessly fuses design, gastronomy and global sophistication, Yuzu, the newest Pan-Asian restaurant at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa, has taken the city’s refined dining scene by storm and we’re absolutely here for it. Celebrating Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Nikkei influences, Yuzu delivers bold flavours with an elegant restraint in every dish.
The restaurant’s aesthetic, much like the resort it belongs to, champions quiet luxury. Clean lines, natural materials and thoughtful artistic flourishes create an ambience that feels both intimate and grand, setting the tone for an immersive dining experience.
At the launch, we sampled Yuzu’s thoughtfully curated five-course set menu, each course paired with a complementary drink. The evening began with Tan Tan Ramen — silky noodles slurped in a spiced broth, layered with ajitsuke nori and fresh chives. As we awaited the next course, we sipped on Eastside Wanderer, a rum-based cocktail infused with lychee and lemongrass. Its delicate lychee overtones paired beautifully with the Yuzu Tiradito, a light and refreshing bite of hamachi fish topped with creamy avocado and yuzu ponzu.
This was followed by Yuzu Gyoza, simple yet satisfying pan-seared chicken dumplings, alongside Avocado Wedges — perfectly grilled and an undeniable crowd-pleaser. But the true drama was still to come. Yuzu Fire arrived with literal flames as thin slices of salmon were live-flame charred at the table. Paired with a Nikkei-inspired citrus sauce, it was as theatrical as it was delicious.
We lingered over Wasabi Sunset, a tequila and togarashi-based cocktail, before moving on to the mains — comforting Bangkok Green Curry with Jasmine Rice and Truffle Soba Noodles with Sichuan Kung Pao, both deeply satisfying and flavour-forward.
Dessert was a no-brainer: the restaurant’s signature Yuzu Semifreddo. Silky citrus semifreddo paired with a honey-ginger streusel added a warm, textural crunch that brought the meal to a graceful close.
As we bid adieu to Yuzu, we quietly promised ourselves a return for another indulgent, flame-kissed and flavour-packed experience.