Expert calls for tighter emission controls after SO2 levels spike across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A study commissioned by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and conducted by IIT Kanpur has flagged a sharp surge in sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions across Hyderabad and its outskirts, identifying vehicles and industries as the main contributors to the rising pollution load.

According to the study, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) region recorded SO2 emissions of 18,101 kg per day, far higher than the 10,701 kg per day logged within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, pointing to stark differences in pollution sources across urban and peripheral zones.

“The results clearly show that pollution sources vary significantly by zone, and mitigation strategies need to be tailored accordingly,” said air quality expert Gufran Beig. “While vehicular emissions dominate within the city, industrial activity is the major driver of sulphur dioxide emissions in the ORR belt.”

Within GHMC limits, vehicles accounted for 91% of SO2 emissions. In contrast, industries contributed 92% of SO2 emissions in the ORR region, highlighting the impact of concentrated industrial activity on the city’s periphery.

A senior Pollution Control Board official said the findings underscore the need for targeted interventions, stressing the urgency of strengthening vehicle emission control in the city and tightening industrial compliance norms in outer zones.

The study also analysed particulate matter pollution and found that identified sources together contributed 33% of PM10 emissions. Source apportionment showed industries as the largest PM10 contributor at 33%, including 5% direct and 28% indirect emissions, followed by road dust (15%), secondary inorganic aerosols (8%) and vehicular sources (5%).