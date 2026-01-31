Flavours from desert state at NHCC

The vibrant spirit of Rajasthan came alive at Padharo Mhare Desh, a specially curated Rajasthani food festival at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. Helmed by guest chef Chetan Singh from Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre, the festival brought together age-old recipes and rustic aromas. Designed as a tribute to the desert state’s rich culinary legacy, it offered food lovers an immersive journey through flavours preserved and perfected over generations.

Known for its ingenious use of local ingredients and slow-cooking techniques, Rajasthani cuisine reflects the resilience and creativity of its people. The festival showcased this heritage through an elaborate spread featuring classics such as Kutti Mirch ka Chicken Kebab, Jodhpuri Paneer Tikka, Murgh Makai ka Soweta, Shekhawati Paneer, Dal Baati Churma, Gatte ki Sabzi, Laal Maas, and the dessert Mohanthal with Rabri — all prepared using traditional methods. Earthy spices, generous use of ghee, and bold flavours stayed true to the authenticity that defines the region’s food.