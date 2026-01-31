GHMC special Budget meet to be held on January 31

HYDERABAD: The last Special Budget Council meeting of the GHMC will be held on January 31, 2026, to approve the draft annual budget for 2026–27 and the revised estimates for 2025–26. The term of the present elected body will end on February 10, 2026.

The GHMC Standing Committee has already approved a budget estimate of around Rs 11,460 crore for 2026–27. Of the total receipts, the estimated revenue expenditure is around Rs 4,057 crore, while the estimated capital expenditure is about Rs 7,403 crore. Revised budget estimates for 2025–26 will also be placed for ratification.

Of the proposed budget, Rs 9,200 crore pertains to the erstwhile GHMC, while Rs 2,260 crore accounts for the merged 27 urban local bodies (ULBs). Sources said the estimates were prepared provisionally based on inputs from the ULBs and newly formed circles.

Compared to the Rs 8,440 crore budget for 2025–26, the new budget has increased by Rs 3,020 crore, mainly due to the inclusion of the 27 ULBs.