Hyderabad businessman shot at in robbery bid in Hyderabad, Rs 6 lakhs robbed

HYDERABAD: A clothes businessman was shot in the leg by a gang of robbers during an attempted robbery on Bank Street near Koti on Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Rinshad, was carrying around Rs 6 lakh to deposit at an SBI ATM in the area when the assailants intercepted him and opened fire, police said. After shooting him in the leg, the robbers fled with his cash and motorcycle.

Khairatabad zone Deputy Commissioner of Police K Shilpavalli said the accused appeared to have conducted reconnaissance before the attack. “They came from a nearby bus stop to the ATM and targeted him. One round was fired, reportedly from a country-made pistol,” the DCP said.

The victim sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police have launched an investigation, are scanning CCTV footage from the area, and have formed multiple teams to track down the accused.