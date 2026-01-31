Kerala trader shot during daylight robbery in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old clothes trader from Kerala sustained a bullet injury after two armed men shot him in the right leg during a robbery near an SBI ATM at Bank Street, Koti, on Saturday morning. The assailants fled with `6 lakh in cash and a motorcycle.

Police said the victim, Rinshad PV, had arrived in Hyderabad on January 7, 2026, carrying `6 lakh to purchase wholesale stock at Dewan Devdi. As the purchase did not materialise, his cousin Mishban advised him to deposit the cash in his bank account.

Accordingly, at around 7 am on Saturday, Rinshad reached the SBI Main Branch ATM at Bank Street, Koti, on a two-wheeler belonging to his friend Ameer. While he was depositing the cash, two unidentified persons approached him from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen.

The robbers fired two rounds, one of which hit Rinshad’s right leg, causing a bleeding injury, and snatched the cash bag. They also took the bike keys and fled the spot.

Robbers dumped bike, took to foot

Police said the suspects drove towards the Chaderghat signal and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said special teams were analysing CCTV footage, tracking technical evidence, and coordinating with neighbouring jurisdictions to trace and arrest the absconding accused. A case has been registered at Sultanbazar Police Station under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (robbery) of BNS, along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. The investigation is underway.