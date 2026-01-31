Mingle Supper Club creates space to connect

In a world ruled by calendars, notifications and crowded social spaces, Rishita Agarwal chose to move in the opposite direction. With Mingle – Supper Club, the Hyderabad-based founder is quietly building spaces where time slows down, conversations stretch beyond polite small talk, and strangers leave the table feeling a little less alone in the city.

The idea for Mingle emerged from a deeply personal realisation. “We’re constantly surrounded by people, yet rarely feel truly connected,” says Rishita. She noticed how most social settings felt rushed, loud or transactional, leaving little room for presence or pause. “I wanted to create something softer and more intentional — a space where people could sit across a table, share a meal, and actually feel seen,” she explains. That gap became the seed for Mingle, driven by a need for warmth, depth and genuine human connection.