Mingle Supper Club creates space to connect

In a world ruled by calendars, notifications and crowded social spaces, Rishita Agarwal chose to move in the opposite direction. With Mingle – Supper Club, the Hyderabad-based founder is quietly building spaces where time slows down, conversations stretch beyond polite small talk, and strangers leave the table feeling a little less alone in the city.
The idea for Mingle emerged from a deeply personal realisation. “We’re constantly surrounded by people, yet rarely feel truly connected,” says Rishita. She noticed how most social settings felt rushed, loud or transactional, leaving little room for presence or pause. “I wanted to create something softer and more intentional — a space where people could sit across a table, share a meal, and actually feel seen,” she explains. That gap became the seed for Mingle, driven by a need for warmth, depth and genuine human connection.
At its core, Mingle is a curated supper club and community built around food, conversation and shared experiences. Each gathering is designed to bring together like-minded strangers and slowly turn them into familiar faces. “It’s not just about dining out. It’s about belonging,” Rishita says. Through intimate dinners and thoughtfully designed gatherings, Mingle encourages people to connect beyond surface-level chatter, creating moments that feel both personal and memorable.
Hyderabad felt like the natural place to begin this journey. The city, Rishita believes, carries a beautiful duality. “It’s fast-growing and ambitious, yet deeply rooted in culture, warmth and hospitality,” she says. While people here genuinely enjoy gathering and sharing meals, she noticed a lack of intimate, curated social spaces that weren’t centred on nightlife or large crowds. “The city felt ready for something quieter and more intentional, which made it the perfect place for Mingle to begin,” she adds.
Unlike open social events, Mingle operates through curated, invite-only experiences, a choice rooted in intentionality. “Smaller gatherings allow us to curate not just the food, but the energy in the room,” she explains. When the group is thoughtfully assembled, conversations flow more naturally and people feel safer opening up. “Mingle isn’t about volume; it’s about depth,” she adds, emphasising that intimacy is key to preserving the spirit of the experience.
Building the community, however, came with its challenges. Trust was one of the biggest hurdles in the early days. “Convincing people to show up, often alone, and trust an experience they couldn’t fully see yet took time,” Rishita admits. There were logistical challenges too — from curating venues to aligning collaborators and ensuring every detail matched the emotion they wanted to create. “But each challenge reinforced the importance of staying intentional and not rushing the process,” she notes.
The response so far has been deeply affirming. Guests often share that they didn’t expect to feel comfortable so quickly, or that they arrived as strangers and left with new friendships. “Some people still message days later saying the conversations stayed with them. Those moments remind us why Mingle exists,” she says.
Looking ahead, Mingle is expanding gently beyond the supper table. Alongside new themed dinners, experiences like Mingle for Sports and Mingle for Business are on the horizon. “The idea is to create multiple touchpoints for connection while keeping the same soul and intimacy,” she sums up.