Rakul Preet Singh: Beyond the filmy persona

From Yaariyan and Sarrainodu to films like De De Pyaar De, Doctor G and Ayalaan, Rakul Preet Singh has worked across languages and genres over the years. In Hyderabad, her visit was rooted in something personal — she was here to support the launch of Second Skin Makeup Studio and Academy, a long-cherished dream of her makeup artist Kadali Chakravarthy (Chakri) anna, who has been by her side since her first film. In conversation with CE, the actress opens up about real beauty, movies, working with Ajay Devgn, future projects and more.
Excerpts
What was the most exciting part of launching the Second Skin Makeup Studio and Academy for you?
For me, it was not really about excitement but about Second Skin being my makeup artist Chakravarthy anna’s dream. He has been with me since my first film in Telugu and, every day on set, we spoke about his wish to start a studio and teach others.
With the beauty industry booming in metropolitan cities, what do you think sets a studio or academy apart today?
I think there are definitely many factors, but what truly makes a place like this stand out when you are imparting knowledge is the guru. You enjoy yoga when the teacher is passionate and knows how to teach, just as you enjoy working out when the trainer is good. In the same way, any form of learning becomes meaningful with a great teacher. You can spend money and create spaces, but passion cannot be created; it has to come from the founder.
In an age dominated by filters and trends, what does real beauty mean to you?
Everything matters to me. I feel it is important, and I have begun saying this more openly across platforms, including on a podcast, that while we focus on skincare, food and lifestyle, it is just as important to be real on social media. It is okay if I am photographed without makeup, and it is okay if I am seen with oil in my hair, which happens often. This reality must be shown because nobody is perfect every day. There is always a team involved, and actors should acknowledge that, otherwise young people begin feeling insecure in a world driven by appearances.
Your signature makeup look?
For me, no makeup, because I am a very less makeup person. When I am not working, it is usually just a tint and some lipstick, using the same lipstick as blush, keeping it very minimalistic.
What’s your personal style mantra?
I don't have a mantra. I think you need to be comfortable in whatever you wear. For me, style is you will carry anything very well if you're comfortable and if you're not, then no matter how great the outfit is or the designer is, you will not look good in it.
How do you usually prepare for your characters?
Every film has a different demand depending on the role. My preparation usually involves a lot of reading with the director to understand the world and emotions of each scene, and beyond that I stay spontaneous, rehearse a day prior, absorb what the director says, and trust that magic happens when you are spontaneous.
How was it working with Ajay Devgn?
This was our second film in the comedy space with De De Pyaar De and De De Pyaar De 2, and it is always amazing working with Ajay sir because he is a very secure actor. He allows everyone to shine, understands the importance of every character, and that makes working with him truly amazing.
How do you handle pressure that comes with every film or project?
I try not to take pressure because people have begun to believe it is the norm. There is so much stress today, especially work stress, even though nobody is really asking us to overwork. We do it because we like it, and I believe that when you are passionate, work does not feel like work and stress does not feel like stress. Sometimes hours get long and situations push us, but we still choose it because we love it. I maintain my sanity by knowing my limits. Once the cut is said, I come home as Rakul, with my family, friends, and my husband, who helps me de-stress.
How did you transition from being an actress to an entrepreneur?
I have always been someone who wondered why one should do only one thing, which is why back in 2015 I started my first chain of gyms in Hyderabad, with three outlets. Although I no longer have them, having sold the business, I always knew I was multifaceted and wanted to spend my time on other things I was passionate about. For me, everything is passion driven, including entrepreneurship, which is how Arambam came into being, rooted in my interest in healthy food and health. More recently, I launched Nuvana, a wellness integrative clinic, driven by my desire to bring science-backed wellness into people’s lives. I have long believed in millets and olives, and through Arambam, this belief only deepened, especially after the renewed push to return to our roots.
How do you decide to say yes to a film?
When I started my journey, I simply wanted to work more, but now, at this phase of my life, I want to work enough while being selective, choosing meaningful roles, because even if it is just four scenes, I want them to feel meaty and purposeful.
One favourite memory from De De Pyaar De 2.
The entire film will always be very special to me because it is such an amazing role and the kind of personal response I am getting, including messages from the industry, means a lot. This film will remain extremely close to my heart. I shot a large part of it through an injury, with 50 percent before and 50 percent during recovery. Because of that, there were many funny BTS moments. I was often lying on a physio bed, getting up mid-treatment and shooting a scene. One moment there was pain, hot packs and discomfort, and the next I was suddenly doing comedy, which looks funny to others, but not for me.
How challenging is it to push through injury and pain while performing a comedy scene?
It is very difficult. Not just comedy, every day used to be difficult, but you put on a smile because you love your work and you push through it. I would literally hope I could get through today, then the next day, and the next. I could do it because of the team and because they gave me so much support, telling me not to be harsh on myself. I managed because of their trust in me, so yes, it is difficult, but passion keeps you going. And I am driven and love working. I enjoy overworking because the more hectic I am, the more serene I feel.
What was your first reaction when the sequel was offered to you?
I was very happy because I knew that whenever the sequel was made, since the first film was really loved, this time it would be even spicier and funnier, with a great girl’s role. When they told me about part two and the narration happened, I was extremely excited and could not wait to start shooting.
Do you feel more pressure making a sequel like De De Pyaar De 2, since audiences already love the first one?
Of course, I think sequels always come with pressure, but as an actor you cannot carry that weight. Everybody on set, in fact everyone involved, is working towards creating something they believe will be great. My job as an actor is really between action and cut, and after that it is out of my control. So while I tell myself not to take that pressure, it does come to you because you genuinely hope people love it. There is always a comparison point, but luckily people loved us, so we sailed through.
Comedy may look effortless on screen, but there is a lot of preparation behind it. For me, comedy is the toughest genre. When something is emotional, it is my emotion, my close-up, and it comes from within. Comedy, on the other hand, is never solo. You are creating a scene with co-actors, and everything depends on timing, reactions, and things that are not written on paper. It demands spontaneity and sharp timing, which is why I feel comedy deserves even more value, because every actor knows it is the toughest genre
How do you mentally handle the daily challenges that come with being in the industry for so long?
Life is like that, no? It is not about how many years you are in the industry, because everyone, whether in another profession or at home as a homemaker, faces challenges. Life throws different things at you. It moves like a wave, and I keep surfing, sometimes riding high, sometimes low, and I enjoy navigating it.
What does a typical day look like for you when you’re not shooting?
When I am not doing anything, I aaram se wake up around 8 o’clock and if I am not shooting, I work out and line up some meetings because when I am not shooting, I am planning what to do next. Sometimes, if I am free, I like to go for golf, watch content, catch up on what people are appreciating, or just chill and read. I am not reading right now because I have been busy, but I am more of a spiritual reader, and my favourites are Autobiography of a Yogi and The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment. I watch everything, from light watches to well appreciated content. Recently, I liked Dhurandhar and I would recommend Black Warrant too, although I have not watched many shows lately.
Has there been a phase in your life that truly transformed you?
I think you change every day, knowingly and unknowingly, because every day brings different experiences. You meet different people, and through travel, shoots, conversations and encounters, you keep evolving. These moments shape you, hopefully into a better person, as your beliefs, ideologies and perspective on life keep changing, showing that if you stay open to growth, you grow every day.
How’s married life been for you so far?
I think the best part of our relationship is that we are best friends, and neither of us feels any real change, which is the beauty of it. One of his best qualities is that he is very sensitive because even when he does not react, he is always absorbing and listening, and he is always there to help and go beyond for the people he loves. Another thing I truly love is his sense of humour. It is dry, constant, and feels like 24 hours of entertainment. His presence of mind stands out too. What annoyed me earlier was his poor sense of time, although that has improved now and I take some credit for it. (laughs) What still annoys me is when he is on his phone, lost in reels, and not listening when I am talking.
Future projects and when can we see you in Tollywood again?
I really hope something nice comes up soon because I am starting to miss Telugu, and I do not want to lose my brush with the language since I am still very fluent. I want an author backed, meaty role and not a film just for the sake of it, whether commercial or female driven, but a solid role that I am truly manifesting.