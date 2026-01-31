Rakul Preet Singh: Beyond the filmy persona

Do you feel more pressure making a sequel like De De Pyaar De 2, since audiences already love the first one?

Of course, I think sequels always come with pressure, but as an actor you cannot carry that weight. Everybody on set, in fact everyone involved, is working towards creating something they believe will be great. My job as an actor is really between action and cut, and after that it is out of my control. So while I tell myself not to take that pressure, it does come to you because you genuinely hope people love it. There is always a comparison point, but luckily people loved us, so we sailed through.

Comedy may look effortless on screen, but there is a lot of preparation behind it. For me, comedy is the toughest genre. When something is emotional, it is my emotion, my close-up, and it comes from within. Comedy, on the other hand, is never solo. You are creating a scene with co-actors, and everything depends on timing, reactions, and things that are not written on paper. It demands spontaneity and sharp timing, which is why I feel comedy deserves even more value, because every actor knows it is the toughest genre