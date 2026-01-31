Sharing tables at Café Bahar

Lately I’ve developed a strange habit. Once in a while, I revisit my old favourite restaurants, not just to eat, but to check if they are still the same. Like visiting people from your past and hoping time has been kind to them.

It also helps when friends settled abroad call and ask, ‘Is that place still good?’ I like giving honest updates. Like our friendship, the restaurant has also changed.

Some changes are hard to accept.

Paradise now tastes like Middle Earth. Not fantasy, just soil.

Alpha became Beta. Nan King became Non King.

The city has new people coming in every day. Someone who cannot compare the old taste walks in and becomes a fan.

This time I picked a place I still had faith in, Café Bahar. In my head, Bahar was dependable. I had already hyped it to my friend

before taking him there, like a

biryani broker closing a deal.

When we reached, there was a line. Around fifteen people.

My friend looked at the queue like, ‘We could be home with Swiggy and dignity’. I saw hope. A line outside an old restaurant today is like a blue tick on Instagram, verified and still relevant.

We gave our name. The waiter asked how many and then asked, ‘Gents or family?’ That is when I knew our fate.

If you say gents, you unlock Hyderabad’s most consistent social experiment: the shared table.