What happens after you stop GLP-1?

Weight regain is another major concern for people planning to stop treatment. Addressing this, Dr Naseemuddin expresses, “Weight regain is common after discontinuing GLP-1 therapy, but it is not inevitable. Obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease influenced by genetics, hormones, metabolism, lifestyle and environmental factors. However, the extent of weight regain varies from person to person. Individuals who maintain healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, strength training, adequate sleep and behavioural support are more likely to maintain a significant proportion of their weight loss. If you don’t go back to the same eating and lifestyle habits that caused the weight gain in the first place, you have a much better chance of maintaining that healthier weight.”