What happens after you stop GLP-1?

For many people, GLP-1 weight loss medications have seemed like a breakthrough in the fight against obesity. As their popularity continues to grow, so do questions about what happens after the injections stop. While these medicines can help people lose weight, doctors say the real challenge often begins once treatment ends, making long-term lifestyle changes just as important as the medication itself.
Many people wonder what actually changes in the body after stopping GLP-1 medication. Explaining the body’s response, Dr Naseemuddin N Shaikh, consultant endocrinologist at Renova Century Hospitals, says, “GLP-1 receptor agonists work by mimicking a naturally occurring gut hormone that regulates appetite, slows stomach emptying, increases the feeling of fullness, and helps improve blood sugar control. Once the medication is discontinued, these effects gradually wear off. Hunger and food cravings often return, satiety decreases, and maintaining a reduced calorie intake becomes more challenging.”
The growing popularity of these drugs has also led many people to think of them as a quick solution. However, Dr Venugopal Pareek, clinical director and head - general and bariatric surgery at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, shares, “GLP-1 medications should not be seen as a quick fix. Obesity is a chronic medical condition, much like diabetes or high blood pressure, and often requires long-term management. These medicines help reduce hunger and improve portion control, making it easier to lose weight.”
Weight regain is another major concern for people planning to stop treatment. Addressing this, Dr Naseemuddin expresses, “Weight regain is common after discontinuing GLP-1 therapy, but it is not inevitable. Obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease influenced by genetics, hormones, metabolism, lifestyle and environmental factors. However, the extent of weight regain varies from person to person. Individuals who maintain healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, strength training, adequate sleep and behavioural support are more likely to maintain a significant proportion of their weight loss. If you don’t go back to the same eating and lifestyle habits that caused the weight gain in the first place, you have a much better chance of maintaining that healthier weight.”
The key, experts say, is to use the treatment period to build habits that last. Dr Venugopal explains, “Patients should focus on eating a balanced diet with adequate protein, fibre, fruits, and vegetables while limiting processed and high-sugar foods. Regular physical activity is equally important, and good sleep, stress management, and staying well-hydrated also play a key role in maintaining a healthy weight.”
Another common question is whether these medicines are meant to be lifelong. Dr Naseemuddin narrates, “The duration of treatment should be individualised based on the severity of obesity, associated medical conditions, response to therapy and long-term health goals. Some individuals, particularly those with severe obesity or conditions such as type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease or heart disease, may benefit from longer-term treatment. Others may be able to gradually discontinue the medication under medical supervision after establishing sustainable lifestyle habits.”
Doctors emphasise that lasting weight management is not about relying on a single medicine. Whether someone continues GLP-1 therapy or stops it under medical supervision, the most sustainable results come from combining the right treatment with healthy habits that can be maintained for years rather than weeks.