A royal feast that misses its mark

However, the Murgh Salan and Shahi Paneer failed to leave a lasting impression, lacking the richness and complexity typically associated with Mughlai cuisine. The Chicken Shami Kebab, served as a starter, had a soft texture but was heavily dominated by lentils, with very little of the chicken flavour coming through. A more generous proportion of meat would have significantly improved the dish. The meal concluded with Kulhad Kheer, which was creamy, comforting and easily one of the highlights of the menu. Overall, the festival’s compact thali format is an interesting concept, and the enthusiasm and warmth of the team behind Zaika-e-Nizamuddin are commendable. However, for a festival celebrating the grandeur of Mughlai cuisine, several dishes fell short of expectations in terms of flavour and authenticity.