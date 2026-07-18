A royal feast that misses its mark

Mughlai cuisine remains one of India’s most celebrated culinary traditions, known for its rich flavours, aromatic spices and royal heritage. With such expectations, Zaika-e-Nizamuddin: The Flavours of Mughal, currently on at Sheraton Hyderabad until July 19, promised an authentic journey through the kitchens of Old Delhi. While the festival had its high points, the overall experience turned out to be a mixed bag.
The festival is curated by team Zaika-e-Nizamuddin, a collective of four women who have spent the past 12 years taking their Mughlai cuisine across cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Kochi. Their passion for preserving traditional recipes and sharing them with diners is evident, and their warm hospitality adds to the experience. The meal began on a refreshing note with Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, a cooling drink that set the tone beautifully. The festival follows a thali format featuring Murgh Pulao, Panchmel Dal, Sabz-e-Nizamuddin, Shahi Paneer, Gosht Keema Palak and Murgh Salan. While the concept of a curated thali works well, the execution was inconsistent. The Murgh Pulao lacked the fragrant spices and depth of flavour one expects from a Mughlai rice dish, making it taste rather bland. The Gosht Keema Palak, paired with tandoori roti, emerged as one of the better offerings, with well-balanced flavours and tender meat.
However, the Murgh Salan and Shahi Paneer failed to leave a lasting impression, lacking the richness and complexity typically associated with Mughlai cuisine. The Chicken Shami Kebab, served as a starter, had a soft texture but was heavily dominated by lentils, with very little of the chicken flavour coming through. A more generous proportion of meat would have significantly improved the dish. The meal concluded with Kulhad Kheer, which was creamy, comforting and easily one of the highlights of the menu. Overall, the festival’s compact thali format is an interesting concept, and the enthusiasm and warmth of the team behind Zaika-e-Nizamuddin are commendable. However, for a festival celebrating the grandeur of Mughlai cuisine, several dishes fell short of expectations in terms of flavour and authenticity.