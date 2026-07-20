Trainee IPS officer accused of sexual harassment attempts suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A trainee IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), M Uday Krishna Reddy, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, allegedly attempted suicide on Monday. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Local police said they were verifying the facts but did not confirm the reported suicide attempt.
A few hours before the incident, Uday posted a story on Instagram, stating that the complaints and rumours against him were baseless and untrue. "I fully trust the legal process and believe justice will prevail," he wrote.
Attapur police had earlier registered a case against Uday Krishna Reddy after a 30-year-old fellow trainee accused him of sexual harassment, physical assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail at the SVPNPA campus in Shivarampally. Uday had previously served as a constable in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.
The complainant alleged that Uday began harassing her on 23 June by sending sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and making derogatory remarks about her in front of fellow trainees. She further alleged that he spread rumours claiming she was in a sexual relationship with another trainee and repeatedly pressured her to admit to it.
Based on her complaint, Attapur police registered a case under Sections 74 (criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday- 8 am-10 pm)