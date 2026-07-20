Trainee IPS officer accused of sexual harassment attempts suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A trainee IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), M Uday Krishna Reddy, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, allegedly attempted suicide on Monday. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Local police said they were verifying the facts but did not confirm the reported suicide attempt.

A few hours before the incident, Uday posted a story on Instagram, stating that the complaints and rumours against him were baseless and untrue. "I fully trust the legal process and believe justice will prevail," he wrote.

Attapur police had earlier registered a case against Uday Krishna Reddy after a 30-year-old fellow trainee accused him of sexual harassment, physical assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail at the SVPNPA campus in Shivarampally. Uday had previously served as a constable in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.